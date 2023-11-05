Episode 625: Mao’s America

In 2021, Xi Van Fleet spoke out at a Loudoun County, Virginia School Board meeting against Critical Race Theory. Her video went viral and ignited national media attention. Xi lived through the horrors of the Chinese Cultural Revolution as a schoolgirl. Forced to the countryside with other young Chinese for re-education after high school, she later escaped communism and found freedom and new a life in America. But more than 30 years later, Xi disturbingly sees signs of the same Cultural Marxism that ravaged her birth country of China threatening to destroy the America she now calls home. Her new book, Mao’s America: A Survivor’s Warning is her dire warning to the citizens of the United States.

