Episode 626: Brian Kilmeade on Teddy and Booker T.

It was 1901 and President Theodore Roosevelt welcomed the country’s most visible black man, civil rights activist and educator, Booker T. Washington, into his circle of counselors. That fall, Washington accepted the President’s handwritten invitation to dinner, an event that marked a moment of shared admiration between two American icons amid serious racial disunity in the South. The promises of the Emancipation Proclamation united them, and what happened afterwards would define their relationship and the state of the nation. Newt’s guest is Brian Kilmeade. He is a Fox News Channel television anchor, co-host of the channel’s morning show Fox & Friends, and host of the daily national radio show, The Brian Kilmeade Show. His new book, Teddy and Booker T.: How Two American Icons Blazed a Path for Racial Equality is available now.

