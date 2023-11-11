Gingrich 360

Episode 627: Antisemitism on College Campuses
0:00
-39:27

Episode 627: Antisemitism on College Campuses

Newt Gingrich
Nov 11, 2023

On Tuesday, October 31st, Patrick Dai, a 21-year-old junior at Cornell University, originally from Pittsford, New York, was arrested for making online threats to Jewish students on the Cornell campus. Dai’s actions represent an upward trend of the rise of antisemitism on college campuses, since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th. Newt’s guest is William Jacobson, Clinical Professor and Director of the Securities Law Clinic at Cornell Law School.

