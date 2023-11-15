Episode 629: Recruiting Conservative Filmmakers

Over the last 50 years, the left has poured time, money, and creativity into developing the institutions to support a story-telling culture. By some estimates the left spends tens of billions of dollars annually, while the right spends much less. Over time, this has underwritten a progressive ecosystem of supportive and reinforcing institutions, in addition to many powerful films. Palladium Pictures is putting a stake in the ground to help mentor right-of-center filmmakers through a new incubator program. Newt’s guests are Michael Pack, Producer of over 15 award-winning documentaries and President and CEO of Palladium Pictures, and his son Thomas Pack, Director of Palladium Pictures incubator program which is training the next generation of documentary filmmakers. Apply now at https://palladiumpictures.com/incubator/

