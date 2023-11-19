Episode 631: Bernard Cornwell on Uhtred’s Feast

The Last Kingdom is one of the most successful historical fiction series of our time. The novels tell the epic story of the birth of England and introduces one of the greatest ever fictional heroes: the iconic Uhtred of Bebbanburg, the Saxon-born, Norse-raised warrior and rebel. In his new book, Uhtred’s Feast: Inside the World of The Last Kingdom, Cornwell revisits Uhtred’s realm, exploring every aspect of this historical period, from the clothes, to weapons, to food, offering beautifully crafted recipes of early Anglo-Saxon fare, created by renowned chef Suzanne Pollak. Newt’s guest is Bernard Cornwell.

