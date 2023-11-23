Gingrich 360

Episode 633: A Thanksgiving Tradition – The Presidential Turkey Pardon
Episode 633: A Thanksgiving Tradition – The Presidential Turkey Pardon

Newt Gingrich
Nov 23, 2023

Newt talks with Joel Brandenberger, President and CEO of the National Turkey Federation, about the history of the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon by the President at the White House.

