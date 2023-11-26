Episode 634: Gregg Jarrett on The Constitution of the United States

In Gregg Jarrett’s new book, The Constitution of the United States and Other Patriotic Documents, he has created a beautiful keepsake volume for every American patriot. This collection was printed in America and includes the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, select Federalist Papers, and the Articles of Confederation. Newt’s guest is Gregg Jarrett. He is a former trial attorney and the New York Times bestselling author of The Russia Hoax and Witch Hunt. He is a legal and political analyst for Fox News, where he was an anchor for fifteen years.

