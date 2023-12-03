Episode 636: Honoring Dr. Henry Kissinger

Newt remembers his friend, former Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger. He served as national security advisor and secretary of state under President Richard Nixon and President Gerald Ford and he has advised many other American presidents on foreign policy. He received the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Medal of Liberty. In this interview they discuss his recent book, “Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy.” This episode originally aired September 11, 2022.

