Episode 637: Faith and Relationships in America

A new nationwide study on faith and relationships reveals a strong correlation between people who grew up in homes with married parents and their continuation of their practice of faith in adulthood. It also shows that loneliness is a crisis that is negatively affecting relationships and religious life. The conclusions of the study are drawn from a nationwide survey of 19,000 Sunday church attendees conducted during worship in 112 Evangelical, Protestant, and Catholic congregations. Newt’s guest is J.P. De Gance, founder and president of Communio, a national nonprofit organization that works with churches to strengthen families and develop stronger faith lives.

