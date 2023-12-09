Gingrich 360

Episode 638: Holiday Spending While Recession is Pending
0:00
-34:16

Episode 638: Holiday Spending While Recession is Pending

Newt Gingrich
Dec 09, 2023

With the holidays coming up, the average American will spend $975 dollars on presents this year. That’s up by $100 dollars from last year. And while we’re spending more this year, consumer credit card debt has reached a record high of $1.08 trillion dollars in 2023. As we look ahead to 2024, with the presidential primaries coming up soon, the state of the economy is one of the top issues on voter’s minds. Newt talks with Founder and CEO of Legacy Precious Metals, Charles Thorngren. For more information please visit buylegacygold.com/Newt

