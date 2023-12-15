Episode 640: Last Warning to the West

For over one thousand years the people of Hungary have fought against oppression and survived to embrace their freedom and national identity. Hungary’s decades-long fight against communism and fascism is a stark warning to the West’s love of progressivism. And Hungary’s vibrant, freedom-loving democracy in the heart of Europe is an example for America. Newt’s guest is Dr. Shea Bradley-Farrell, author of “Last Warning to the West: Hungary’s Triumph Over Communism and the Woke Agenda.” Dr. Bradley-Farrell is the President of Counterpoint Institute for Policy, Research and Education in Washington, D.C.

