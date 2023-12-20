Gingrich 360

Episode 643: Richard Nixon – California’s Native Son
Episode 643: Richard Nixon – California’s Native Son

Newt Gingrich
Dec 20, 2023

Richard Nixon was the only U.S. president born and raised in California. He had a remarkable romance with his wife Pat, and followed a unique path into politics that lead him to Washington, D.C. and the nation’s highest office. In his new book, Richard Nixon: California’s Native Son, author Paul Carter describes Nixon’s deep, defining roots in California and challenges common misconceptions about our thirty-seventh president. Carter spent over a decade reviewing archival material about Nixon’s life – some of which has never been written about before. Newt’s guest is Paul Carter. He is an attorney with more than twenty years of experience in investigation and trial work.

