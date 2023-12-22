Episode 644: First Step Act – 5th Anniversary

On December 21st, 2018, President Trump signed into law the First Step Act of 2018. The Act was the culmination of a bi-partisan effort to improve criminal justice outcomes, as well as to reduce the size of the federal prison population while also creating processes to maintain public safety. The First Step Act works to assess the recidivism risk and to place prisoners in recidivism reducing programs and productive activities to address their needs. On the fifth anniversary of the First Step Act, Newt talks with Jessica Jackson from Reform Alliance and Adam Clausen who benefited from the passage of the act.

