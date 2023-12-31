Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 648: The Best of Newt’s World – Mike Rowe
0:00
-43:41

Episode 648: The Best of Newt’s World – Mike Rowe

Newt Gingrich
Dec 31, 2023

Newt talks with Mike Rowe about Dirty Jobs, the importance of work, his best-selling book The Way I Heard It and Rowe’s fascinating life.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture