Episode 650: The $20 Million Dollar Dinosaur

The New York Times published an article this week, What’s in a Name? The Battle of Baby T. Rex and Nanotyrannus profiling a $20 million-dollar dinosaur fossil for sale at the David Aaron Gallery in London. The gallery describes the fossil as a, “rare juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton”. Newt discusses the sale of the dinosaur with his guest Dr. Stephen Brusatte, Chair of Paleontology and Evolution in the School of Geosciences at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

