Episode 652: Kevin McCarthy on His Next Chapter

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on December 6th, 2023 that he would be leaving Congress. McCarthy describes himself as an optimist, having served 17 years in the same congressional seat representing California’s 20th Congressional district from 2007 – 2023. Newt’s guest is Kevin McCarthy and they discuss his future projects, the upcoming elections and their new collaboration on a theme bar and restaurant.

