Episode 657: Rob Reiner on Who Killed JFK?

Rob Reiner first came to fame as a two-time Emmy Award winning actor on the landmark television series All in the Family. He went on to become an acclaimed director of some of the most popular and influential motion pictures. His work ranges from the satire, This Is Spinal Tap to dramas like Stand By Me, Misery, A Few Good Men, and Ghosts of Mississippi to romantic comedies like When Harry Met Sally, and The American President, to the enduring classic, The Princess Bride. He’s joining Newt to discuss his new 10-part podcast, Who Killed JFK? In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's tragic assassination, Reiner and journalist Soledad O’Brien interview CIA officials, medical experts, Pulitzer-prize winning journalists, eyewitnesses and a former Secret Service agent who, in 2023, came forward with groundbreaking new evidence.

