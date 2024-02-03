Episode 658: The Growing Threat of Iran-Backed Groups

Three American troops were killed and 40 others were wounded on January 28th in a drone strike on the military base known as Tower 22, in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border. Since mid-October, there have been at least 165 attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria and Jordan. The U.S. is striking targets across Iraq and Syria in retaliation. Newt talks with Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies about the growing threat of Iran-backed groups in the Middle East.

