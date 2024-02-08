Episode 660: Senator Tuberville on the Border Bill

Former college football coach and current U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville discusses the crisis at the U.S. Southern border and the border bill that is unlikely to pass. Tuberville also discusses the No Veterans Administration Resources for Illegal Aliens Act, which he introduced with Congressman Mike Bost. Tuberville criticizes the Biden administration for its handling of the border crisis, claiming it has led to numerous problems, including a strain on resources for veterans. He also expresses concern about the growing national debt and the potential impact on the country's economy and national security.

