Episode 661: Michael Barone on The Founders

Michael Barone, a senior political analyst for the Washington Examiner, discusses his new book, "Mental Maps of the Founders: How Geographic Imagination Guided America's Revolutionary Leaders". The book explores the geographic orientation and mental maps of six of the founders: Franklin, Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton, Madison, and Gallatin. Barone explains how these mental maps helped shape the young republic whose geographical features and political boundaries were yet unknown. He also discusses the changes in American politics since he started writing for the Almanac in 1972, and how the political landscape has become more nationalized.

