Episode 671: Election 2024 – Super Tuesday

Newt’s guest is former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. They discuss the results of Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley's decision to drop out of the race, and the upcoming 2024 election. Spicer shares his journey from a Japanese language major to becoming the White House Press Secretary under the Trump administration. He also discusses the importance of third-party candidates in the upcoming election and the potential impact of the No Labels movement. Spicer emphasizes the importance of maintaining a Republican majority in Congress.

