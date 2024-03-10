Episode 672: Angel Studios Cabrini

Italian immigrant Francesca Cabrini, who arrived in America in 1889, is celebrated in the new film Cabrini. Despite facing disease, crime, and impoverished children in New York slums, Cabrini convinced the hostile mayor to secure housing and healthcare for orphan children. The film is directed by Alejandro Monteverde and produced and distributed by Angel Studios. Jeff Harmon, co-founder and chief content officer of Angel Studios, and Eduardo Verástegui, executive producer for the film, discuss the making of the film and the impact of Mother Cabrini's life. The film is now showing in theaters nationwide. Buy tickets at Angel.com/Cabrini

