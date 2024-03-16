Episode 673: UVA’s $20 Million DEI Budget

Open the Books, a transparency organization, released a report revealing that the University of Virginia spends $20 million on 235 diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) employees, with some earning up to $587,340 per year. The report has sparked debate about the use of taxpayer money for DEI positions and programs. Open the Books' mission is to provide radical transparency so people can track government spending and hold politicians accountable for their decisions. The organization has captured nearly every dime taxed and spent at every level of government, federal, state, and local. Open the Books also revealed that elite universities have received about $45 billion in federal taxpayer subsidies since 2018. Newt’s guest is Adam Andrzejewski, CEO and Founder of Open the Books.

