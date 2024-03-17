Episode 674: Peter Schweizer on Blood Money

Newt talks with Peter Schweizer, author of the book Blood Money. Schweizer discusses his two-year investigation into restricted Chinese military documents and American financial records, revealing the Chinese Communist Party's covert operations in social media, the American drug trade, social justice movements, and the medical establishment. He also discusses the popularity of TikTok among young Americans and the potential threat it poses as a tool for the Chinese Communist Party to manipulate public opinion. Schweizer argues that the US is already engaged in a non-kinetic war with China, with the latter using various means, including cultural products and the drug trade, to undermine and destabilize the U.S. He also criticizes the Biden administration and Wall Street for turning a blind eye to China's activities due to financial entanglements.

