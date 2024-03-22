Episode 675: The New Cold War

In their new book, "We Win, They Lose: Republican Foreign Policy and the New Cold War," authors Matthew Kroenig and Dan Negrea argue that a GOP foreign policy consensus is emerging, which they call the Trump-Reagan Fusion. They believe that any viable GOP foreign policy must build on the legacies of Trump and Reagan. The authors argue that the Trump-Reagan fusion is superior to progressive alternatives and can guide the GOP, the United States, and the American people to greater levels of peace, prosperity, and freedom. They also discuss the challenges posed by China and Russia, and the need for a strategic approach to these threats.

