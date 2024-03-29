Episode 678: Newt Answers Your Questions

Newt discusses a range of issues with members of his Inner Circle. He talks about the current political situation in America, including the lack of a majority in the U.S. House and the challenges that presents. He also discusses the resignations of several Republican congressmen and the potential implications for the Republican majority. Gingrich also addresses the issue of illegal immigration, suggesting that a constitutional amendment on naturalization could help address the problem. He also discusses the potential impact of artificial intelligence on the legal system and the potential for repatriation of illegal immigrants. You can become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle by going to newtsinnercircle.com

