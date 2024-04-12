Episode 683: Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Newt discusses the Biden administration's new student loan debt forgiveness plan with guest Adam Kissel, a visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation’s Center for Education Policy. The plan, which is yet to be finalized and is expected to face legal challenges, proposes to forgive up to $20,000 in interest for nearly 30 million borrowers. The plan could reduce payments for 25 million borrowers and erase all debt for more than 4 million Americans. However, critics argue that the plan is regressive, as it would transfer the debt to taxpayers, potentially costing between $519 billion to over a trillion dollars over 10 years.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.