Episode 686: Iran Attacks Israel

Newt discusses the escalating tensions in the Middle East with Adam Weinstein, Deputy Director of the Middle East Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. They discuss the recent Iranian attack on Israeli soil, the assassination of a top Iranian General by Israel, and the ongoing hostility between the two nations. Weinstein suggests that the Iranian regime's hostility towards Israel is rooted its desire to assert itself as a regional power. He also discusses the role of the United States in the region and the challenges of achieving peace and stability, particularly in relation to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

