Episode 689: Family Unfriendly

Newt talks with bestselling author Timothy Carney about his new book, "Family Unfriendly: How Our Culture Made Raising Kids Much Harder Than It Needs To Be". Carney argues that modern American parenting standards are unrealistic and contribute to record rates of anxiety, depression, and loneliness in children. He criticizes the culture of over-parenting and suggests that it's time to end this failed experiment. Carney also discusses the impact of technology, the fear of crime, and the pressure to succeed on parenting. He highlights the declining birth rates in the U.S. and globally, attributing it to factors such as career-focused lifestyles, housing costs, and a shift in cultural values. Carney suggests that policy changes, particularly in housing, could help support families and reverse the trend of declining birth rates.

