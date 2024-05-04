Gingrich 360

Episode 692: Governor Reagan on College Protests
Episode 692: Governor Reagan on College Protests

Newt Gingrich
May 04, 2024

What can current university leaders learn from Governor Ronald Reagan's approach to college protests? Newt discusses the history of student unrest on college campuses, particularly focusing on the role Governor Reagan played in handling the protests at the University of California, Berkeley. He draws parallels between the student protests of the 1960s and the unrest on campuses today, noting that many of the issues are similar. He discusses Reagan's firm and clear approach to dealing with student protests. This episode includes archival audio from Governor Reagan, in his own words.

