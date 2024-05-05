Gingrich 360

Episode 693: Emperor Penguin Chicks Jump Off a 50 Foot Ice Shelf
Newt Gingrich
May 05, 2024

Newt talks with wildlife filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer, Bertie Gregory, about his experience filming Emperor Penguin chicks in Antarctica for the upcoming National Geographic series, Secrets of the Penguins to be released in April 2025. The footage, which has never been captured for television before, shows the chicks diving off a 50-foot Antarctic ice shelf into the ocean. Bertie discusses the challenges of filming in such a remote and cold location, and the unexpected behavior of the penguins. He also describes how his career began and the importance of understanding and respecting wildlife in his work. Learn more about the historic penguin leap at NatGeo.com

