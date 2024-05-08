Episode 694: Defeating Hamas in Rafah

Newt talks with Brigadier General Anthony Tata (U.S. Army, Retired) about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli Defense Force has taken control of the border crossing at Rafah and is focusing on destroying Hamas targets. There are also ongoing talks of a ceasefire to free remaining hostages. Tata provides his expert analysis on the situation. He believes that Israel must destroy Hamas to ensure the security of the Israeli people. They also discuss the rise of pro-Palestinian protests in the United States, and Tata's career as a novelist.

