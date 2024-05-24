Episode 700: U.S. National Security

Newt is joined by former CIA analyst, Fred Fleitz, and they discuss his new book with AFPI, "An America First Approach to U.S. National Security". Fleitz argues that the United States needs a decisive and competent commander-in-chief who will use military force prudently to defend national interests and avoid unnecessary wars. He also advocates for a strong U.S. military that is not tied down with social engineering and DEI, and for working with allies and international organizations, but ensuring they carry their own weight. Fleitz believes that the world has become more dangerous and unstable since President Donald Trump left office, and that the deterioration of our foreign policy is due to the abandonment of the America first approach to national security. He also discusses the threat posed by China and the need for decoupling from the Chinese economy.

