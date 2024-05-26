Episode 701: Woke Warriors

Newt talks with former federal prosecutors and veterans of the United States Air Force, Katie and Andrew Cherkasky. They discuss their new book "Woke Warriors: How the Left Is Destroying America's Ability to Fight and Win Its Wars". They argue that the U.S. military has become a "woke industrial complex", with diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, social justice reform, and preferred pronouns taking precedence over traditional military values and skills. They claim that this shift in culture is causing dedicated service members to lose their careers, retirements, and in some cases, their freedom. The authors also express concern about the military's ability to fight and win wars, given the focus on identity-based promotions and the prioritization of "woke" policies over operational needs.

