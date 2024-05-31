Episode 702: Lessons in Liberty

Newt talks with Jeremy S. Adams, author of "LESSONS IN LIBERTY: Thirty Rules for Living from Ten Extraordinary Americans". Adams discusses the inspiring lives of extraordinary Americans from the past and what we can learn from them today. He highlights figures such as George Washington, Daniel Inouye, Clara Barton, Thomas Jefferson, Arthur Ashe, Abraham Lincoln, Ben Nighthorse Campbell, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, James Madison, and Theodore Roosevelt. Adams emphasizes the importance of learning from history to pass on timeless values and principles. He also discusses the importance of understanding that the essence of America is not rooted in the worst things the country has done, but in the ideals and achievements of its past leaders.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.