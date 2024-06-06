Gingrich 360

Episode 706: The Light of Battle
Episode 706: The Light of Battle

Newt Gingrich
Jun 06, 2024

Newt talks with Michel Paradis, author of “The Light of Battle: Eisenhower, D-Day, and the Birth of the American Superpower” which explores General Dwight D. Eisenhower's role in the D-Day invasion during World War II. Paradis highlights Eisenhower's leadership, strategic decision-making, and the immense pressure he faced leading up to the invasion. He also discusses Eisenhower's transition from a military leader to a political figure, becoming the President of the United States. Paradis emphasizes that Eisenhower's success in leading the D-Day invasion was integral to America's rise as a global superpower.

