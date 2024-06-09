Episode 708: Florida Everglades Restoration

The Florida Everglades, a vast subtropical wilderness and a World Heritage Site, is home to over 1.5 million acres of mangrove forests, the largest continuous sea grass meadow on earth, the oldest cypress trees on the planet, and over 350 different animal species. However, the Everglades have faced challenges due to development pressures and invasive species. The Everglades Foundation has been committed to restoring and protecting the Everglades for over 30 years. The foundation is currently working on the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir, the largest ecosystem restoration project in the world, which aims to reconnect Lake Okeechobee water down to the Florida Keys. The foundation encourages people to get involved in the restoration efforts and to visit the Everglades to understand its importance.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.