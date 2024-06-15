Episode 710: The Mighty Moo in World War II

Newt is joined by Nathan Canestaro, author of “The Mighty Moo: The USS Cowpens and Her Epic World War II Journey from Jinx Ship to the Navy’s First Carrier into Tokyo Bay”. He discusses the history of the USS Cowpens, a WWII aircraft carrier. Despite initial setbacks and being considered a "jinx ship", the USS Cowpens served with distinction from 1943 to 1945, participating in nearly every major carrier operation. The ship and its crew, made up of second-string reservists and citizen sailors, faced a deadly typhoon and were the only U.S. aircraft carrier in Tokyo Bay to witness the Japanese surrender. Canestaro's research into his grandfather's service on the ship led him to uncover the story of the USS Cowpens and its crew.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.