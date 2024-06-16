Episode 711: The True Cost of Inflation

Newt talks with Dr. Vance Ginn, former Chief Economist for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). They discuss the current state of the U.S. economy, including the negative impact of inflation, with the cost of groceries and gas being a top concern for many Americans. He also noted that housing affordability is a crucial factor for 91% of Gen Z when choosing the next president. Dr. Ginn criticized the Biden administration's economic policies, arguing that they have led to high inflation and a weak economy. He also calls for reforms to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and a reduction in government spending and regulation.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.