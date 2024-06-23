Episode 713: Charlie Kirk on Right Wing Revolution

Newt talks with Charlie Kirk, Founder and CEO of Turning Point USA. They discuss his new book "Right Wing Revolution: How to Beat the Woke and Save the West." Kirk argues that the woke ideology has infiltrated every aspect of American society and presents a significant threat to the United States. He outlines steps to counter this ideology. Kirk also discusses the importance of early voting in the upcoming election. He discusses the key issues for young Americans in the upcoming election. They include the importance of home ownership, marriage, and having a family. Kirk also highlights the role of Turning Point USA’s efforts to get out the vote.

