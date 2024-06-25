Episode 714: What Went Wrong With Capitalism

Newt talks with Ruchir Sharma, author of the new book "What Went Wrong With Capitalism.” Sharma discusses how capitalism has been distorted by constant government intervention and the spread of a bailout culture. He argues that governments, from the United States to Europe and Japan, have pumped so much money into their economies that financial markets can no longer invest all that capital efficiently. Sharma also discusses his upbringing in India and how it shaped his views on capitalism, as well as his career at Morgan Stanley. He suggests that the solution to current economic issues is to reduce government spending and control, and to reform entitlements.

