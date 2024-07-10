Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 725: The Sean Spicer Show simulcast
0:00
-41:04

Episode 725: The Sean Spicer Show simulcast

Newt Gingrich
Jul 10, 2024

Sean Spicer interviews Newt on his podcast, The Sean Spicer Show. (simulcast). Learn more at seanspicer.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture