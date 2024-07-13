Episode 726: Election 2024 – The Debate Aftermath

Newt talks with Jonathan Martin, politics bureau chief and senior political columnist at POLITICO and co-author of "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and The Battle for America's Future.” They discuss the political landscape in the United States leading into the 2024 election. They talk about the impact of the debate on Biden's political standing, with Martin noting that within 20 minutes of the debate, he was receiving messages from Democratic officials discussing Biden's inability to be the nominee. They also discuss the potential for Kamala Harris to be the alternative if Biden were to drop out. The conversation also touches on the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity and the new Republican party platform.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.