Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 732: Secret Service Performance in Butler, PA
0:00
-37:44

Episode 732: Secret Service Performance in Butler, PA

Newt Gingrich
Jul 25, 2024

Newt talks with retired Secret Service Agents, Bill Livingood and Jerry Bechtle about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. They discuss the training a Secret Service agent goes through, which includes physical training, weapons training, and first aid training. The conversation also touches on the history of the Secret Service, and the dual roles of the Secret Service in protection and crime investigation.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture