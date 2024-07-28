Episode 733: Tammy Bruce on “Fear Itself”

Newt talks with Fox News contributor, Tammy Bruce, about her new book “Fear Itself: Exposing the Left’s Mind-Killing Agenda.” They discuss Biden's announcement that he will not be running for a second term and the quick consolidation around Vice President Kamala Harris, including the role former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi played in the process. Tammy shares her belief that the current political climate is not normal and can be defeated. They also discuss her recent article on foxnews.com about “Biden, Democrats use fear, threats and intimidation to win."

