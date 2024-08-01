Episode 734: How the Election Could Impact Your Finances

Newt discusses the recent shakeup in the presidential election and the state of the economy with Charles Thorngren, Founder and CEO of Legacy Precious Metals. They discuss the unpredictability of the 2024 election cycle, including Biden's disastrous debate, the assassination attempt on President Trump, and Biden's last-minute decision to drop out of the race, leading to Vice President Harris as the presumptive nominee for the Democrats. They also discuss the impact of the national debt on the economy and the potential outcomes of a Harris or Trump presidency. Charles emphasizes the importance of investing and saving, particularly in gold and silver, regardless of who is in office. He also promotes Legacy Precious Metals and their special offer for a Contract with America silver coin. This episode is sponsored by Legacy Precious Metals.

