Episode 742: The Conservative Environmentalist
Newt Gingrich
Aug 21, 2024

Many have led us to believe that there are only two approaches to climate change: doomerism or denial. In his new book, “The Conservative Environmentalist: Common Sense Solutions for a Sustainable Future,” Benji Backer offers a fresh approach needed to ensure a sustainable future, and particularly one that works for America. Newt’s guest is Benji Backer. He is the President and Founder of the American Conservation Coalition, the largest right-of-center environmental organization in the country.

