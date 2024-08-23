Gingrich 360

Episode 743: In the Room with Reagan and Nixon
0:00
-32:01

Episode 743: In the Room with Reagan and Nixon

Newt Gingrich
Aug 23, 2024

In his new book, “Behind Closed Doors: In the Room with Reagan and Nixon,” Ken Khachigian offers a compelling insider’s account of his most private moments with Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon during revolutionary changes in our economy, politics, communications, foreign policy, and culture. Newt’s guest is Ken Khachigian. He was the chief speechwriter and trusted political adviser to President Ronald Reagan. He also served in President Richard Nixon’s White House.

