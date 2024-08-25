Episode 744: Election 2024 – Tribalism, Education and the Media’s Influence

Newt talks with John McLaughlin and Doug Sosnik, two experienced pollsters, about recent political events: including Joe Biden's withdrawal and Kamala Harris' nomination. They also discuss the impact of the Obama team on Harris’ campaign and the potential influence of Millennials and Gen Z on future politics. The conversation further delves into the tribalism in politics, the role of education level in political alignment, and the weaponization of politics. They also discuss the role of the national media.

