Episode 748: Election 2024 – The Debate

Newt talks with Michael Barone, a senior political analyst for the Washington Examiner and a resident fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute. Their discussion covers the impact of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s suspension of his presidential campaign and endorsement of Donald Trump and the significance of this move in shaping the 2024 race. Their conversation also touches on the shifting political landscape, the polarization of the two main political parties, and the potential outcomes of the upcoming election. They conclude with a discussion on the importance of the debates and the different skill sets of each of the candidates.

